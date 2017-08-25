MIRPUR (AJK) - A person was killed and four others belonging to the same family were injured, when the roof of their house collapsed following heavy rainfall in Mirpur city of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

The residence of Raja Rasheed caved in at housing sector F/4 at the wee hours of Thursday when entire city lashed with heavy downpour with thunderstorm leaving his 13-year-old son Amaan Shabir dead on the spot while injured four others.

The injured included head of the family Raja Shabir, his wife Roheela Begam and two sons including Usman and Nouman, who were later rushed to the local District Hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger, the police officer said. Mirpur and adjoining areas of the district are in the grip of intermittent torrential rains for many days causing flood in seasonal nullahs.





OUR STAFF REPORTER