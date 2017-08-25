ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Thursday moved an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking court’s directions to put the names of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, two sons and his son-in-law on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PAT filed the ICA through its Islamabad chapter’s president Abrar Hussain Raza and cited federation of Pakistan through secretary interior, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG immigration and passports, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Safdar as respondents.

Earlier, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq had turned down PAT's application seeking to put names of the Panama case accused on the ECL on August 9 and prior to this the IHC bench had also dismissed two similar petitions on August 7.

Abrar Hussain moved the ICA through his counsel Makhdoom Muhammad Niaz Inqalabi and contended that the single bench of IHC did not appreciate the facts and law points in the petition.

He argued that with the pronouncement of the judgment by the Supreme Court on July 28, the respondent members of Sharif family were found accused of corruption and corrupt practices and hence they are liable to be prohibited from leaving the country.

The petitioner informed the court that they had filed three applications with the interior ministry, DG FIA and DG Passports & Immigrations but they did not pay any heed toward it.

He added that since National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already issued notices to the respondent members of Sharif family and they are not appearing before the anti-corruption agency, it is necessary to put their names on the ECL so that the legal course of action could be completed.

He maintained that PAT is a duly registered political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it has locus standi to file this ICA. Therefore, he prayed to the court to set aside the single bench’s verdict dated August 9 and issue directions to put the names of Sharif family on ECL to avoid the abuse of process of law and justice.