ISLAMABAD - Presenting a quite illogical rather ridiculous argument, a petitioner has asked the Supreme Court to strike down a law requiring the public representatives to be honest and truthful.

One Saleem Ullah Khan advocate has asked the court to strike down Section 99 (1)(f) of the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), 1976 to the extent of the expression and words “Al-Sadiq wal Ameen” or their English equivalent.

The section 99(1)(f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of the national/provincial assembly unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate and honest and ameen”.

Saying that Al-Sadiq wal Ameen (the truthful and the honest) was a title reserved for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and no human can match his (PBUH) character, the petitioner appears to have unwisely assumed that the framers of the law were ignorant of this fact and they sought all public representatives to be as truthful and honest as the Prophet (PBUH).

Burdening the courts by moving frivolous petitions in the name of public interest to gain public attention and fame is unfortunately quite common in Pakistan and this petition, filed under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, appears to be one more such case.

Making the Federation through the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice as respondent, the petitioner has contended that in the ROPA, in place of ‘Sadiq’, the English word honest has been used, while ‘Ameen’ has been retained. He said that the words ‘Al-Sadiq wal Ameen’ were exclusively used in respect of Muhammad (PBUH) from the pre-Islamic time and were never used for any other personality or personage of Islam till date.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was known as a truthful and trustworthy person for long before Islam. He (PBUH) was known throughout Makkah as “Al-Saadiq wal Ameen”, a title he (PBUH) was called even by those who disbelieved in him after he declared his prophethood,” he said.

“Even staunch enemies of Islam, for example, Abu Juhl, who denied the message of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), considered, nevertheless, Muhammad (PBUH) truthful and trustworthy,” said the petitioner.

Saleem Ullah said that the history was replete with numerous incidents of this kind proving that the Prophet of Islam was truly ‘Al-Saadiq wal Ameen’.

He said that undoubtedly no one can be as Sadiq and Ameen as Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) because he (PBUH) proved by his life example that his truthfulness and honesty was and is beyond comparison and he (PBUH) was the most honest and truthful person in the entire universe.

The title of ‘Al-Saadiq wal Ameen’ is reserved for Allah’s greatest and beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he maintained.

After stating this religious fact in the petition, the petitioner then made a ridiculous claim that the legislators of ROPA fell in gross error by ‘requiring’ common human beings to attain the aforesaid ‘exalted’ character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), in order to be a candidate for the national/provincial assemblies.