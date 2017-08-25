SADIQABAD - Police have been on high alert round the clock for the public protection and they will go all-out for crushing any element posing threat to the lives and property of the common man.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Range Riffat Mukhtar Raja stated while addressing citizens in an open court held at Bhong Police station here the other day.

RY Khan DPO Zeeshan Asghar, SP (investigations) Shah Nawaz, ASP Abdul Latif, DSP Mehr Nasir and Bhong Police SHO Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

The RPO lauded DPO Zeeshan for eliminating notorious outlaws in Katcha area. “The successful operations, led by Mr Zeeshan, against dacoits in Katcha area have brought a significant down in crime rate,” Mukhtar Raja pointed out. The police have successfully eliminated all no-go areas from the district, he added. “The police will not let outlaws reorganise in the area again,” he pledged.

The RPO also listened to the public problems and ordered for their solution. Later, he scrutinised the police station’s records and expressed satisfaction over staff performance. The RPO left for Bahawalpur after offering Zuhr prayers at historical Bhong mosque.

PATWARIS RALLY FOR DEMANDS

Patwaris took out a rally in Sadiqabad the other day which started from Tehsil Kutchehry Chowk and culminated at Press Club. The rally was led by Anjuman-e-Patwarian (AP) President Ch Ramazan. AP Provincial Vice President Ch Hanif and other office-bearers including Saif, Umar Hayat, Khalid Alghazali, Tariq and Ghulam Haider attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, Ch Ramazan expressed his distress at the government’s failure to resolve their problems. He said that the government intends economic murder of Patwaris. He pledged that Patwaris’ rights will be protected at all costs. He also announced to continue strike until acceptance of their demands.





OUR STAFF REPORTER