Sukkur: In Sukkur at Lab-e-Mehran Ground, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going to hold a public gathering. PTI chief Imran Khan will be addressing the rally. Senior PTI leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also be present there.

The rally is expected to kick-off around 6pm. Administrative and security arrangements for the event have been completed. Moreover, police have set up three entry points to venue, two for men and one for women.

In a special video message on Thursday, the PTI chairman urged supporters to attend the rally.

Imran Khan urged to the people of Sindh to participate in the party’s political gathering being held today. “I am aware of the issues of Sindh, and in the rally, I will speak on how the situation in the province can improve,” he said.