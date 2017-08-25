ISLAMABAD - The Punjab government has written a letter to the federal government to withdraw the transfer notification of Punjab Food Authority Director-General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, The Nation has learned.

The federal government issued the notification of Mengal’s transfer on August 9, placing his services at the disposal of the government of Balochistan. Mengal is still working with the Punjab government.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal, a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under the government of Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Well placed sources told The Nation that the Punjab government has asked the Establishment Division to get back the transfer notification, but, the federal government has not taken a decision in this regard.

Talking to The Nation Mengal confirmed that he was working on the same post with the support of the provincial government. He said that the Punjab government has conveyed to the federal government that his services were required in Punjab province. He said that he will only follow the instruction of the Establishment Division if it did not withdraw the transfer notification.

Mengal said that “a few people wanted his removal from the post due to his zero tolerance policy against the corrupt mafia”. He said that he belonged to Balochistan and he has no issue to perform there.

A senior officer in the Establishment Division told The Nation that if any province requires the services of any civil servant, it should provide a valid reason in its request for retention. He said transfer, postings, and promotions of civil servants were the prerogative of federal government. He said that if the federal government refuses the request of the Punjab government, in this case, Mengal will have no justification to stay in Punjab.