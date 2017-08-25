Information Technology University (ITU) has planned to begin the attendee registration drive for the second episode of TEDxITU, it is planned to be held on 16th September 2017 at Arfa Software Technology Park. The theme for this event will be ‘Afraad Ke Hathon Main Hai.’

These TEDx events are autonomously organized integrative conferences; these conferences are licensed under TED. The presentations held at these TEDx events have a long lasting effect on people. On this year’s TEDxITU event the diverse speaker lineup is evidence to the strength of ideas.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Inbox Technologies have supported the TEDxITU 2017 event open handedly. This event provides a platform to the most brilliant minds in Pakistan to come and share their ideas with community.

The diverse group of speakers on this event also includes veteran Coke Studio artist Ali Hamza, Nighat Dad the digital rights activist and TED Fellow, and cultural critic and writer Ahmer Naqvi among several others.

Despite the speaker sessions at TEDxITU they have also planned to have Action Breaks in between, the purpose behind this is to encourage connectivity, curiosity and a sense of play for participants.