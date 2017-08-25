SIALKOT - The Sialkot Municipal Corporation removed all the banners, placards and flexes of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) hung with the electrical pylons erected in the greenbelts of the city’s roads, the local PTI leaders said.

These were displayed along Paris Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Khadim Ali Ross, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Jail Road, Circular Road, Shahabpura Road, Haji pura Road, Airport Road and surrounding areas.

PTI leaders Khawaja Arif Ahmed, Umer Dar, Usman Dar, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami District Dr Shakeel Thakur, JI leaders Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Mian Masud Fareed and Arshad Mehmood Baggu strongly condemned the practice by Sialkot Municipal Corporation. They added that the officials of Municipal Corporation used the official vehicles of fire brigade to remove the banners, placards and flexes of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital from all parts of Sialkot city. They condemned the misuse of fire brigade vehicles by Corporation officials in this regard.

ECP raising public

awareness of vote

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is holding awareness events to educate the public in remote areas on the importance of votes in a bid to increase the voters turnout at union council level.

Talking to the newsmen at Sialkot Press Club, District Election Commissioner Maqbool Elahi urged the youth having 18 years of age to get their CNICs issued from the NADRA at the earliest for becoming the part of mainstream electoral scenario to cast the vote.

CHENAB WATER LEVEL RECEDES: The water level has dropped to a great extent in River Chenab due to the less rains in Sialkot region and in the catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Sialkot Irrigation Department, the water flow was 48,272 cusecs in River Chenab, 5,878 cusecs in River Jammu and 1,970 cusecs in River Tavi at Head Marala near Sialkot. The officials added that 19,000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and 13,000 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) as both of these main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala.

Adherence to traffic

laws emphasised

A seminar titled “Road Safety” was organized by Punjab Highway Petrol at Jamke wherein ASI Tahir Shah highlighted importance of adherence to traffic rules.

A large number of drivers and citizens attended the seminar. Addressing the participants, Tahir Shah said that adherence to traffic principles is crucial for avoiding road accidents. He stressed the need for learning traffic laws before driving on road. He advised drivers to take precautionary measures while driving on road. He also urged the drivers to call at highway patrol help line 1124 in case of any emergence.

FITNESS CLUB INAUGURATED

DC Amir Jaan inaugurated fitness club at Civil Officers Club here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Tariq Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Shehzad and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DC examined different exercise machines and directed the officers concerned to provide every possible facility at the club.

OUR STAFF REPORTER