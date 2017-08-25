Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition from an empty plot in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary troops carried out a raid on a tip-off about a huge cache of weapons having been hidden under the ground at a plot in Lyari. The seized weapons included 30-bore mousers, 9-mm pistols, revolvers, rounds of different weapons and pistol magazines.

The spokesperson said some gangsters associated with Uzair Baloch group had buried the arms underground and intended to use them to carry out criminal activities in the city.

Last year, police had recovered a large cache of Nato weapons and ammunition during a raid on an empty house in the Azizabad area.

The seized weapons included anti-aircraft guns, SMGs, LMGs, sniper rifles, hand grenades and rocket launchers hidden in the water tank of the empty house.

Karachi police chief had termed it the biggest recovery of arms and ammunition in the history of Karachi.

Earlier this year, SP Malir Rao Anwar had claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms from an amenity plot in Ahsanabad area of Karachi.

The arms were reportedly hidden by two sector in-charges of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London, Naseem of Malir area and Mansoor of New Karachi.

The arms included light machine guns, sub-machine guns, explosive material and other weapons.

Rao Anwar said the arms were hidden in the plot on instructions of the MQM-London leadership.