OKARA - The Punjab government must fulfill its pledge to upgrade the scales of teachers according to its was commitment it made early this year and order the recruitment of educators on permanent basis.

They demanded scale-14 for primary school teachers, scale-16 for ESTs and scale-17 for SSTs. These demands were raised in a protest rally in front of the Okara Press Club by the Punjab Teacher’s Union (PTU). The rally was joined by the teachers from all over the district. They were holding banners and placards and raising slogans for their demands. PTU district president Mahr Mukhtar Ahmad Sial addressed the rally and raised the demand.