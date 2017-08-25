ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the recent statement of US President Donald Trump was based on a myopic view of the region and a disappointment for many.

He said this in his meeting with Japan Ambassador Takashi Kurai who called on him. Matters related to mutual interests came under discussion, said a statement issued by the interior ministry.

While taking to the ambassador, the interior minister said that relations between the two nations were based on mutual trust and economic ties between the two countries were spread over decades. "Relations between the two countries are multifaceted. The Ministry of Interior will facilitate the visa process for the Japanese businessmen,” he said. The minister also stressed that peace and development go hand in hand and no nation could progress in the absence of strong and stable institutions. He said that the government was strengthening security related institutions for ensuring peace in the country.

While discussing the regional issues, the interior minister said that no nation had a bigger stake than Pakistan in peace in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has been collaborating with the international community for the establishment of peace in the region and will continue to play its positive role. However, Pakistan will strictly guard its security interest and oppose the imposition of hegemony in the region,” he said.

The minister also said that adoption of modern technology had become instrumental in capacity building and performance of law enforcement agencies and cooperation with Japan would be welcomed in this area. "Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror and for the stability of peace in the region and we are committed to developing better relations with all our neighbouring countries in the spirit of bilateralism," he said.

The Japanese ambassador lauded the successes, sacrifices, and efforts of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies to improve the security situation in Pakistan.