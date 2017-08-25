RAHIM YAR KHAN - Two handcuffed culprits fled the police custody here on Thursday. According to police sources, a team of Pakka Laran Police was escorting two hand cuffed under custody culprits for recovery of looted valuables. On the way the culprits managed to free themselves and fled the police custody with the handcuffs. The police cordoned off the area and launched search operation to capture the runaway culprits but they couldn’t be traced out.