KASUR - A youth of Havaili Bilaka Singhwala was shot dead over a petty issue while a 13-year-old boy drowned in the BRB Canal here the other day.

According to the Teh Shiekhum Police, Afazal, 18, argued with Akhtar while playing in the street. The latter opened fire on the former and resultantly, he was killed on the spot. The police shifted the body to Kasur DHQ for autopsy.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy of Qadi Wand drowned in BRB Canal. The boy identified as Rehan was bathing in the canal to beat hot weather. He could not resist the fast moving waves and drowned. Police are investigating.

EIGHT INJURED

Eight people including two women were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over canal water share in the Pattoki Saddr police precincts. The injured were identified as Shazia Bibi, Sajid, Atif, Arshad, Gulnaz Bibi, Niamat Ali, Abu Bakr and Faqir. They were rushed to hospital. Police registered a case and launched investigation.





