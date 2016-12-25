TOBA TEK SINGH: Three anti-polio vaccinators, including two women, was tortured in the line of duty in Chak 356/JB here the other day. According to police, a three-member anti-polio team, comprising two females - Shehnaz Kausar, Noureen Bibi and their male counterpart Muhammad Yasin, were vaccinating children in Chak 356/JB. In the meanwhile, two accused identified as Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Saeed came there and restrained them from administering anti-polio vaccine. On their refusal, the accused got enraged and tortured the team members



The Gojra Saddr Police have registered a case against the accused on the compliant of DDO Health Asghar Sheikh.

Further investigation is underway.