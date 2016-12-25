SIALKOT-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged strenuous struggle made by blind girl Azra Akram in her life and finally became professor of a government college by not allowing it to become a hurdle.

Sialkot DCO Dr Asif Tufail said that the Punjab CM has also sought details about her carrier and life from the district administration. He said that the CM will call the family to CM House Lahore within a couple of days.

Miss Azra Akram, visually impaired assistant professor, is successfully performing her professional duties at Govt Girls Degree College Pasrur which is her alma mater.

After achieving accolades with higher education, the 28-year-old has also become a proud for her colleagues and students. Talking to newsmen, Miss Azra said that she had never felt hurdles in performing her professional duties while teaching the students. She said that she was also enriched with love, affection, care and exemplary cooperation by her colleagues and teachers who help her teach the students like the normal teachers.

She said that she has high aims to spread the light of education in her region by removing successfully all the social hurdles in the way. She had been visually impaired by birth. She completed her graduation from Govt Girls Degree College Pasrur and now she is teaching the political science subject with brilliance.

She said that it was pleasant experience for her to teach the students. She is the symbol of great spirit, courage and an embodiment of enthusiasm by successfully running several welfare projects for the disabled people especially for the visually impaired persons.

She vowed to continue her journey for the welfare of the persons with disabilities with high spirits, encouragement and donations by the local people and philanthropists. She added that she had been recruited as a subject specialist on open merit in 2009 when she had completed her masters in Political Science through Punjab Public Service Commission. Later, she was also qualified for the post of lecturer at Govt. Girls Degree College Pasrur.

She improved her qualification and did her M Phil in Political Science on regular basis from the University of the Punjab. She again topped across the Punjab and was qualified for the post of the assistant professor.

She also announced to do PhD in political science. She is the elder daughter of Pasrur-based local retired senior educationist Rana Muhammad Akram.

Azra Akram said that her other sister Shagufta Rani, who is paralysed, has also been serving in the same college as a lecturer of economics.