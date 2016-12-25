HAFIZABAD: The police claimed to have busted a dacoits gang, involved in looting cash and garments worth Rs2.4 million from a garments factory.

According to police, the gang members barged into the factory situated in Sharifpura locality and made off with cash and garments worth Rs2.4 million about a week ago. The police arrested all the gang members including ringleader Adeel and recovered the looted money and vehicle used in the dacoity.

On the other hand, the police also arrested a burglar Yasin alias Suleiman wanted in different cases of cellphone snatching and bike-lifting.