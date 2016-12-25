GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves rampaged through different areas of the district, depriving the citizens of cash, gold ornaments, laptops and other valuables in 16 different hits here.

According to police sources, armed men intercepted Azam and snatched Rs30,000 and a cellphone from him in remit of the Saddr Police while in Tatley Wali, three dacoits barged into a shop owned by Asim and decamped with cash and valuables. In Civil Lines area, Munir was deprived of Rs10,000, motorcycle and a cellphone while in Kamoke Saddr area, bandits looted Rs50,000 and two cellphones from Aslam. In Emanabad, robbers took away Rs30,000 and two cellphones from Haroon while in Alipur Chattha, Fayyaz was deprived of Rs50,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint.

In various theft incidents, unidentified thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, laptops and other valuables from the houses and shops of Amir, Rauf, Waseem, Jamil, Khalid, Nafees and Luqman. Three applied for motorcycles of Latif, Nabeel and Anwar were also lifted from different areas of the city.

The police launched investigation.