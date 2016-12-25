SHEIKHUPURA/SAHIWAL/KASUR-At least eight persons including two women were killed in different road accidents occurred due to poor visibility amid heavy fog here the other day.

According to police, two persons including a woman were killed while dozens others sustained critical injuries in fog-triggered accidents in Sheikhupura.

The police said that a woman Asghari Bibi and her spouse Aslam were killed after a speeding Toyota van collided with their car on Muridke Road. In another incident, four of a family suffered injuries after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a nullah on GT Road near Haduki. Similarly, more than 20 persons sustained injuries in collisions on Lahore-Sargodha and Faisalabad Roads. In Sahiwal, four persons were killed and five others critically injured in different road accidents.

In Chak 5-65L, a Class VI student Abdullah Sharif was killed while his father Sharif and uncle Ashraf injured in collision between two motorbikes.

In another incident, two friends - Ghulam Mustafa and Murtaza, got injured critically in a road accident on Sahiwal-Noorshah Road. Murtaza died on the spot while Ghulam Mustafa was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An elderly man Muhammad Akram, 50, was killed and two others got injured in collision between a bike and van on GT Road near Dad Fatyana. A motorcyclist Ubaidullah was killed while his father Abdul Ghafoor sustained critical injuries after the bike rammed into a car on Sahiwal-Faisalabad Road near Qutub Shahana Bridge. The police registered separate cases and launched investigation.

In Kasur, a woman was killed and 12 other including five women sustained critical injuries after a bus, carrying wedding guests, overturned due to speeding and poor visibility amid heavy fog. According to police, the bus, on the way to Chishtian, went out of control and overturned. Resultantly, Nusrat Bibi, wife of Ashraf and a resident of Lahore was killed on the spot while 12 other including Uzma, Ayesha, Zubaida, Surayya, Abida and Nazir got injured critically and were shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. The Pattoki Police are investigating.

In another incident, a man was killed in collision between a truck and motorcycle. Karamat Ali, a resident of Phoolnagar, was on the way back home from Pattoki on a motorbike. As he reached near Parnawa Bridge, a speeding truck collided with the bike head-on, killing Karamat on the spot. The Phoolnagar Police registered a case against the truck driver.