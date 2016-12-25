KARACHI - Today we celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and fervour.

The day gives us the opportunity to look into the history of the great man who carved out an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. His commitment to the Muslims of subcontinent and his resolve for the creation of our homeland proves how strongly he believed in his fight to establish Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that after getting initial education, Jinnah was registered for his middle class education in the well known educational institution of Karachi, Sindh Madressatul Islam, which has been elevated to the university status.

This institution was founded in late 19th century and since then it is known as nursery of leaders. Jinnah studied here for the longest period of his life. He retained his association with this institution for his entire life. He upgraded it from school to college as well as bequeathed a part of his property to his alma mater through his last will.

The story of SMIU begins with the movement aimed at educational reforms in the South Asian subcontinent during the last quarter of 19th century under the leadership of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The historic campus of SMIU is spread over eight and half acres of land.

The SMIU’s city campus complex consists of eight most elegant buildings. The oldest and the largest amongst them is the main building, the foundation stone of which was laid by Viceroy of India Lord Dufferin in 1887 and the construction was completed in 1890. It was designed in Indo-Gothic architectural tradition by the architect of Karachi Municipality, Mr. James Strachan.

After the creation of Pakistan, there was rapid growth in the institutions.

Several new institutions like SM Law College, SM Science College SM Arts and Commerce College, Fatima Jinnah Girls College came into being as offshoots on the institution. Perhaps the peak was achieved in 1960, at the time of platinum jubilee of SMI. On that occasion the President of Pakistan, General Ayub Khan, came as chief guest and Prince Karim Aga Khan as the guest of honour with very large number of dignitaries.

When I visited the museum and witnessed the meticulously maintained archives a general register showed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was enrolled in the secondary education at Sindh Madressatul Islam in July 1887 and studied till January 1892.

His period of studies at Sindh Madressatul Islam constitutes the longest spell of his academic life, spanning over about four and a half years.

The available record at Sindh Madressatul Islam shows that he was admitted to secondary school, in section, in Standard I (fifth year of education after four years of primary) in the English branch on 4th July 1887.

“Khoja” was mentioned as his sect and “Karachi” was recorded as his birthplace.

In the column under previous instructions he was shown to have passed his four classes of primary education in Gujrati. The date of birth was not mentioned but his age had been put at “14 years”. He left the institution on 30th January 1892, while studying in Standard V of English (class 9), with the remarks in the General Register – “Left for Cutch on marriage.”

After the creation of Pakistan, the Quaid returned to lead this new nation and became its first Governor General. His official residence was the Governor’s Mansion, which lies opposite the YMCA.

The Flagstaff House structure constructed over 100 years ago is spread over 10,241 square yard and has a small garden, located near well known Metropole Hotel and Hotel Avari Tower.

The historic building consists of arched openings, carved pillars, semicircular balconies and six spacious rooms, which include two bedrooms, two drawing rooms, one study and one dining room. The building was designed by a British architect, Moses Somake, also known for constructing other famous architectural structures in Karachi. A tile on the roof has the date 1868 embossed on it, the year the house was constructed.

The house was named Flagstaff House as the British Indian Army rented it and allotted it to senior officers including General Douglas David Gracy, who later became the second commander in chief of the Pakistan Army.

“The house was purchased by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1943 from Sohrab Katrak, a former mayor of Karachi, for Rs115, 000.

The curious visitors to the house are impressed by the architecture of the structure. There are servant quarters and a horse barn here which has been converted into a hall for guests. The garden has been renovated multiple times while the trees have remained untouched.

Once inside the house, the visitors focus is on various belongings of the great leader. “Quaid-e-Azam’s belongings were restored to their original state in 1993. The crockery displayed in this chest was gifted to Quaid-e-Azam by the governments of China and Japan.” In the living room, among the wooden furniture, there is a long table used by Quaid-e-Azam and Fatima Jinnah when they held official meetings. A map of Pakistan made up of broken pieces of glass hangs on the wall, a gift from Rafique Motiwala, a businessman from Bombay.

As the visitors climb to the first floor through a wooden staircase they could see the pictures of Fatima Jinnah and the Quaid’s daughter Dina Wadia displayed on the walls. Dina last visited the house in 2004, upon an invitation from former president Pervez Musharraf. The upper floor, where Quaid-e-Azam and Fatima Jinnah lived, is divided into two portions.

Quaid-e-Azam’s room has a collection of books, clothes, shoes and a cane that he always carried. A copy of the Holy Quran, wrapped in a silver cover with the Quaid’s name imprinted on it is placed on a wooden book holder.

The Quran was gifted to Quaid by the Aligarh Muslim League.

Quaid’s sister Fatima Jinnah had a special room on this floor.

She started living here in late 1948 after the Quaid passed away and spent 16 years here. In her room, there is a framed sketch of a lantern, which was election symbol of Mohtarma during the 1965 presidential elections.

After the elections, she left the Flagstaff House and moved to Mohatta Palace.

The Flagstaff House was later converted into a museum. The museum is open from 9:00am to 4:00pm every day.

Jinnah who was born in this port city 140 years ago was also buried here after he passed away on September 11, 1948. An impressive marble tomb was constructed at his final resting place.

The Karachiites can see the glowing and marvelous tomb from several miles at the night time. There are a few military and official ceremonies held here on annual basis on different notable occasions such as Pakistan Day (23rd August), Independence Day (14th August), Quaid’s birthday (25th December) and Quaid’s Death anniversary (11th September). When some dignitaries or other significant people from different countries visit Karachi then they do visit Mazar-e-Quaid on their official tour to the country which is a gesture of respect for the great Quaid-e-Azam.

The architecture of Mazar-e-Quaid has magnificent visual appeal. The design of the building was given by Yahya Merchant who is a renowned architect. The structure is built using the white marble having curved arches. The copper grills of the monument are elevated over a platform of 54 square meters. The covered area of Mazar-e-Quaid is 53 hectare and the dimensions of the center building are 75 x75 meters with a height of 43meters. The platform over which the building stood is 4 meters high above the ground surface. The entrance to the central building is given from all the four sides of the wall.

There are 15 fountains installed in succession which lead to the main platform from one side. From all the other sides, the terraced avenues lead to the main gates of the place. The inner chamber reflects beautifully the green of the 4-tiered dapper looking crystal chandelier. The chandelier has great relevance at Mazar-e-Quaid as it is a gift given by the People’s Republic of China who is the best friend country of Pakistan.

About a week back the Peoples Republic of China presented a new Chandelier replacing the old one. In the new Chandelier eight kg of gold has been used and it roughly has cost Rs140million.

The tomb is also the final resting place of Madir-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation), Fatima Jinnah who is the sister of Quaid-Azam. The first prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan is also buried here after his assassination in 1951.

Fatima Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan are buried in the courtyard on the side where as Quaid-e-Azam has his last resting place in the center of the tomb.

Moreover, Mrs Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar and Noorul Ameen are also buried in the courtyards. The mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam is located near Gulshan-e-Iqbal in the city of Karachi.

Quaid died in Quetta where he spent the last few months of his life but Karachi was the chosen place for his tomb because he was born here and spend the majority of his life in the city.

Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Barozai

QUETTA

Quaid-e-Azam was a man of parts with charismatic personality, no doubt, who dexterously knew politics at that time when there were seasoned politicians in the unhalved Subcontinent. The great Jinnah had a clear vision and always had strived for the cause of nation.

Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum University of Gujrat

Devotion, loyalty, and honesty personified – this is how I look at my Quaid, the greatest leader of the 20th century who is also the architect of the world’s largest Muslim nation. His iconic stature stands tall in history as an emblem of our national pride and the only source of inspiration for all of us.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Faisalabad

Quaid-i-Azam was a visionary leader having a deep vision for Pakistan on many fronts. Jinnah, throughout his political career, made it repeatedly clear that he visualized Pakistan as a democratic country, guaranteeing fundamental rights to all its citizens irrespective of their creed, gender, colours and beliefs.

Nural Ameen Yousafzai

SWABI

A well-known literary figure said that Quaid-e-Azam and others various leaders had played their distinguished role in Pakistan’s establishment.However, after Pakistan’s creation it was Jinnah’s passing awaythat gave birth to leadership crisis.

Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan’s was not really followed. He wanted that everyone should free to work according to his religion and creed.

Haji Wali Mohd

SWABI

Quaid-e- Azam was a great leader not only for me but for all the Muslims of the Sub-Continent. It was Jinnah who assembled the Muslims under the flag of All India Muslim League. Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan was very clear as he wanted to achieve a separate homeland for the Muslims where they live according to their religion and cultural values.

Albert David

Mirpur

"Quaid-e-Azam to me means a visionary leader, a remarkable personality a combination of hard work, integrity, determination and unlimited grace. One of the best orator, statesman and intellectual of his time he was among the very few in the modern history who influenced a change in world’s geography.

Ali Sarfraz

Faisalabad

"Father of the Nation", is not just a title. Living in a free country, I personally feel indebted to Mr. Jinnah as he could clearly see that freedom from the British meant slavery of the Hindus unless we carved out a separate homeland for the muslims out of United India.

Muhammad Sharif Baloch

Quetta

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only an energetic leader of the subcontinent, but he was also a man of letters. He led the cause of Muslims at very appalling stage of history when they were subjected to violence of the Hindus and British tyrant rulers.

M. Salman Aslam

University of Gujrat

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, not the one portrayed in our textbooks, has always inspired me. I love him for his indomitable spirit and determination. Despite his frail health, he went on to achieve a separate homeland for us. He is at pains to paint a picture of Pakistan with all the attributes of the Islamic society.

Shahid Nazir Khan

Sargodha

Few individuals significantly after the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with Created a nation state Jinnah did all three. Jinnah, a legacy of Pakistan. According to Mouhiuddin was as highly honored in Pakistan.

Eric Attique

Hyderabad

Quaid-e-Azam is a role model for all Pakistanis. He was a man of principles and wanted a social welfare state. His speech of 11th August clearly shows that he Pakistan to become a state where everyone could practice their religion freely. Had he lived for a few more years fate of Pakistan would have been different.

Firas Shams

BNU LAHORE

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is for me someone who demonstrated that with unflinching will and commitment you can achieve a feat next to impossible. Jinnah is someone who restored Muslims their integrity and lost significance in the subcontinent.

M Khan Zahid

Bahawalnagar

To me Quaid-e-Azam was greatest leader during the last few centuries history had produced us. Quaid’s vision was crystal clear that Pakistan was came into being as a country ,where Islamic principles could be experimented , as Islam is a realistic code of conduct in the life.

Zahid Azeem

LAHORE

Jinnah for me was a person who not only made Pakistan but also gave us a vision of what a wonderful nation we can become by following his motto of unity, faith and discipline. It pains me to see that the young generation do not know a lot about

him. They should know that he sacrificed his family for Pakistan. They should know about other aspects of his life.

Mohammad Awais

LGU LAHORE

Quaid e azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is not just an honest Muslim leader but also a great lawyer. After my graduation it is my dream to become a lawyer. I follow the lifestyle of him and will surely try to become a good lawyer as Quaid e azam was in his time.

Siddiq Baloch

QUETTA

Quaid-e-Azam was a great political leader who having visualized ground realities at most critical juncture of history of the sub-continent, and created Pakistan for the Muslims who had felt their future dark and unsecure in the undivided Hindustan.

Amjid Khan

Mardan

Quaid-e-Azam means a great leader. He freed the Muslims from the Double yoke of British rule and Hindu domination with his wise Leadership He was a man of courage and a brave and fearless leader. He did not care for dangers to his life and was ready to face all difficulties in Pakistan.

Dr. Usman Ghani

Mirpir

"Quaid e Azam had attached great hopes with the youth to present Pakistan a prosperous and developed state. He sought youth to be enriched with high political vision side by side the education. He had declared education as the sign of survival and a prosperous life.”

Gulzar Ahmad Ch

Bahawalnagar

To me Quaid-e –Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a top-notch statesman and leader of refined qualities. His determination raised his stature higher than other contemporary leaders.Quaid Envisaged Pakistan to evolve Islamic social justice to establish stability by narrowing gaps between haves and have-nots.

Pastor Asif John

Quetta

Quaid-e-Azam was a great revolutionary, moderate and visionary leader who had efficaciously fitted his targets and accomplished it shortly in the shape of Pakistan. His paragon stature can be fathomed from the time he lived-in with his audacious standing point amongst the constellation of seasoned politicians.

Kanza Mansab

University of Lahore

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the founder of Pakistan throughout his life was a hallmark of character. Let’s just hope that one day the youth of Pakistan can learn something from his character and one day the state of Pakistan too can live up to his expectations.

Momina Mindeel

Lums University

Quiad e Azam for me is more than someone who fought for the freedom of the Muslims. He was an epitome of class and resilience; someone who didn't give up on what he believed in, no matter how many people disagreed with him. He didn’t let anyone tell him the opposite and honestly, this is all I want from my life.

Muscca Sattar Jan Durrani

KPK College of Arts

Quaid e Azam was our Founder, our Leader. He was an excellent lawyer, who By implementing his remarkable leadership’s skills, not only won the Nation but also won thousands of hearts. It is because of him that we are here, living this freely and without bounds.

Tabbasum Adnan

Swat

Quaid e Azam was a Great leader and cherished dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indo-Pak sub-continent was fulfilled under his inspiring leadership. He worked extraordinary hard for the cause of the Muslims and the reward of continued struggle came in the form of the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

Maha Tahir

Beaconhouse Lahore

We indeed are a blessed nation to have Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a great and visionary leader. He had the power to win hearts through pen, speech and vote and that’s how he achieved the dream of one nation come true. His continuous struggle, outstanding leadership, wisdom and sagaciousness and dynamic personality have no comparison.

Zeenat Begum

Chitral

We heard about Qauide Azam that he was a great leader and that is why Kalash people of Rumbor valley named a Kalash man Qauide Azam because we love our leader he made this country for us (both Muslims and minority). In my point of view Jiannah,s Pakistan was a happy country and I think he not want Pakistan as it is existing in present condition.

If Jinnah was live today he must be very much upset and unhappy to see that every one in his Pakistan involve in corruption and every one want to cut roots of his Pakistan but this is God who save this country because I think some good people also living here.

If Jinnah was live today he must dismissed such corrupt officials, rulers and will bring reform and revolution and will utilize our natural resources for development. She said that in Kalash valley of Bumborat our road damaged by flood in 2015 but after 2 years we still deprive from road and we walk by feet and carrying our livelihood and edible things on the back of donkeys and our own back. I am an elected councilor at first we were promised that we will get salary and fund for developmental purposes but after 3 years we still not draw any salary , no fund and no other benefits. Our Officers spending government fund with very brutality way but not care of poor people if were are sincere like European nation we will developed and will never beg for loans from other countries.

Arhum Farid

LGU Lahore

He was leader who devoted his entire life to the creation of Pakistan. People gave him the title of Quaid-e-Azam for his selfless services for the Muslim cause, freedom and creation of Pakistan. Mr. Jinnah's integrity of character was beyond reproach. Gandhi called him 'an impossible man.

He is my role model.

Hina Saleem

ITU Sargodha

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah means to me a great leader born in December 25, 1876 in Karachi who had spend his life in unique struggle for the freedom of oppressed nation and at last succeeded to get his goal which was in shape of a country based on the ideology of Muslim.

Tabish Alvari

Bahawalpur

According to me Jinnah was the most Westernized political leader in all the annals of Indian Islam; no other political leader could match him in terms of modernity and a modern outlook. M.A.Jinnah was the great leader in the history of world. He changed the geographic map of the world.

He also gave new dimension to leadership and politics. Pakistan is the miracle of M.A.Jinnah.

All citizens of Pakistan will be equal, they will enjoy equal rights irrespective of caste, creed, colour or gender; they will be free to practice their religions, go to their temples, mosques and churches. Pakistan as a modern, democratic, liberal and secular state was the dream of Quaid e Azam. He wants to see the Pakistan where breathe as free men.

According to the Quaid, Islamic socialism and secularism were not a contradiction of Islam but its true manifestation. That’s why the Quaid separated religion from state management and declared categorically that Pakistan would not be a theocratic state.

Bachgali Khan Kalash

Chitral

I was very little boy when Qauide Azam created Pakistan we were hopeful and expected that Muslims as well as our Kalash (minority) people also be developed in this country. We not saw him but we listened about him that he was a great leader and sincere.

His vision about Pakistan was an independent state where people will live free of tension without any dictation by any one. He wants that Pakistan will be a welfare state where every citizen will be given equal right and equal importance. We Kalash people always welcomes Pakistan and from first day we were happy. When Chitral state merged in Pakistan we also thanked to our Mehter (Ruler) .

In my view Jinnah Pakistan was a country where people will live happily without any problem but unfortunately our rulers politician not followed Jinnahs principles.

Dr Shahid Hassan

Bahawalpur

Jinnah is a role model and source of inspiration whose vision is a bacon of light in every field of life. In personal life he gives a lesson of hard work, urge for striving hard, a dream to fulfill and a road map to act upon. In practice life he gives a message of forbearance, a vision of statesmanship, a guide of unity, faith and discipline.

Jinnah wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic progressive democratic state. A state which might play its due role model for Islamic countries and a leader among the leading nations. He wished Pakistan equipped with modern technology and developed on modern economics lines, an exporter of novel ideas to the world and a paradise of vision and knowledge.

Jinnah’s Pakistan is a powerful progressive Pakistan having a balanced foreign policy. A country where all the participating units make progress on equal footing, where there is no difference of class, creed, language and colour. A country where minorities enjoy fulsome rights with religious as well asocial liberties.

Ejaz A Khokhar

SIALKOT

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah idea was that we should have a State in which we could live and breathe as free men and which we could develop according to our own lights and culture and where principles of Islamic social justice could find free play" Jinnah was such a passionate, dedicated and selfless human being.

He advocated unity, equality and piece amongst the people. He wanted to see his nation being well-educated.

Murtaza Ghuari

Punjab University

Quaid-e-Azam was a man born with the basic intellect of living for him, earning luxuries for his better living, in case he is more oriented towards people he would be struggling for his family. It is very rare that out in these common people stand the influencers less in numbers but have deeper impacts on society as a whole.

M Hunain Ameen

KARACHI

Jinnah, how he conceived the disparaging British-Hindu occupation of Muslims and other minorities of the subcontinent; how he led them from the dens to dawn; how he tirelessly struggled to finally reclaim the freedom and dignity of the oppressed while these were still in the internment, is still the paragon of leadership.

The kind of leader Jinnah has proven himself to be is one whose reference could not be found in the pages of history books.

Waqas Ahmad

SIALKOT

Jinnah was a great leader he worked for Muslims liberty to liberal them from slavery of British and Hindus. He was a sincere and great leader he get admission in a foreign University where they had given tribute to our Holy Prophet he wants to introduce Pakistan as a Islamic Republic but people of the country often complain of their deprivement.

Jinnah,s Pakistan was a such a country where every one have equal rights and equal opportunity to enjoy their life. But this country was badly affected by our rulers as well as five times democracy was high jacked by military rulers although there is no Martial Law in our neighbor country India

Jinnah was such a leader who never used government fund for a single cup of tea once in a meeting at governor general house his staff asked approval for giving tea to participants of the meeting but he refused to spend govt fund and asked that either they not taken tea in their houses?

M Farhan Ahmed

SIALKOT

Jinnah’s sense of integrity; uprightness and honesty were admired even by his staunchest opponents. Quaid was the greatest leader, having tremendous abilities to rule the world. He had a very potential vision of having a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indo-Pak Sub Continent.

Jinnah developed this into a definition of Muslim nationhood that was most cogent, the most closely argued, and the most firmly based in international law since the time of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Rashid Ali

UCP Lahore

Since my childhood I was inspired by designing home and décor. I always get inspiration from the work Quaid has done. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a fine taste for homes and extravagant decor and owned three houses. He was a source of inspiration for me.

M Adeel Anjum

BZU Multan

Quaid is a minaret of light for Pakistani youth. Whenever I see his picture I get a message of hope which revives my passion to achieve my goals. He was a great liberator for the Muslims of sub-continent. Jinnah’s Pakistan means a country where citizens can lead their lives according to their ideologies.

Waqas Ahmed

Chitral

Quaid-e-Azam believed in moderation, gradualism, ordered progress, evolutionary politics, democratic norms, and above all, in constitutionalism. Quaid became an undisputed leader of the Muslims. People gave him the title of Jinnah for his selfless services for the Muslim cause, freedom and creation of Pakistan, he added.

Today’s Pakistan mirrors all that Quaid-i-Azam abhorred.

Farid Khan

FC COLLEGE LAHORE

Stanley Wolpert described the personality of Quaid-i-Azam just precisely. "Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three."

Dr. Hameed Raza

Multan

He was a great revolutionary leader, who translated the concept of a Muslim state into reality in just seven years. The Pakistan resolution was presented in 1940 and the country surfaced on world map in 1947. He achieved his goal through democratic struggle and got the Muslims of sub-continent liberation.

Sheikh M Irfan

Kasur

Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah means to me a great leader in the galaxy of the leaders of the world. He means to me a selfless leader who sacrificed his personal pleasure and comfort at the altar of the progress and prosperity of the nation. He is a large- hearted figure fighting against the shrewd Britishers and Hindus.

MA Jinnah's vision of Pakistan was of a truly Islamic state in which minorities shall also get equal human rights. Pakistan shall be the leader of peace and prosperity in the world. It shall be a true picture of paradise. It shall serve its people. It shall be practice the teaching of Islam and provide people every facility at their doorstep.

In my view MA Jinnah's Pakistan shall be a state of justice, truth and social service. It also means to me giving equal rights to all its citizens. It means to me showing merit in all fields of life with no display of dishonesty and nepotism as well.

Dr Tahir Rahim

MUZAFFARABAD

MA Jinnah was the most revered leader of Subcontinent & was a man having inter alia a strong moral character, unmatched by any other contemporary leaders. All Kashmiris feel proud to nurture Quaid's dream to attach themselves with Pakistan. Nehru quoted in his book ""Freedom at midnight ".

The old Advocate of Unity, Jinnah...was advanced than his colleagues, and stood head and shoulders above them.

Swat- Manzor Kamal

Swat

Quaid e Azam is the founder of the nation and as a Muslim leader his biggest achievement was to make separate homeland for the Muslims. He said that Quaid e Azam formed Muslim league to spread and propagate the message throughout the sub-continent and awareness amongst the Muslims.

Haji M Rafiq

Kasur

Quaid-I-Azam means to me an epitome of dedication, veracity, honesty and altruistic accommodation. He also means to me a great blessing for the Muslims of the sub-continent dragging them out of the marsh of degradation and setting them on the highway of eternal bliss of prosperity by creating Pakistan.

Momin Ali Munshi

Lums University

What Quaid-e-Azam means to me , or to any Pakistani, is a rather daunting task for we are talking about a man who is the reason why I can sit and type out this answer in a place which I can call home! All I will say is thank you for fighting for what you believed in and never comprising on your principles and values.

Ali Chaudhry

lahore

Pakistan not only means freedom and independence but the Muslim Ideology which has to be preserved, which has come to us as a precious gift and treasure and which, we hope other will share with us. This quote of Quaid-e-Azam always inspires me and I hope one day the entire politician should follow his footsteps.

Minhas Saghir

KARACHI

We should have a State in which we could live and breathe as free men and which we could develop according to our own lights and culture and where principles of Islamic social justice could find free play. It is all because of Quaid-e-Azam today we can move freely in Pakistan and have our own state.

Shamsa Kanwal

SIALKOT

Quaid-e-Azam championed the cause of womanhood, advocating for women equal share with men in social and national life. “In the great task of building the nation and maintaining its solidarity, women have a most valuable part to play. They are the prime architects of the character of the youth who constitute the backbone of the State.

Ramsha John

Few decades ago our pioneer Quaid-e-Azam dreamt of building a new nation, a nation of unity, a nation of discipline and a nation of Islamic values. Quaid always believed for people to have freedom of practicing the religion belonging to different sects, cast or creed. Not to be forced to follow any religion, people belonging to different beliefs but united as a nation.

Sri Divi Kalash

Chitral

Quaid-e-Azam in my books that he was a great leader and was very sincere and hardworking and say work, work and work means to continue hardworking. I read in books that Jinnah wants to create such a country where every one will be happy and every one will be given their rights.

But we Kalash people totally deprived from basic rights like there is no school nearby in our village no water supply pipeline, no telephone, no electricity no college, no hospital. There is a small hospital (dispensary) but there is no medicine in it and nor there is a doctor.

In my view Jinnah,s Pakistan means to give an opportunity to every citizen of this country to live with their own wish and to develop.

Aleena Haseeb

Punjab University

Quaid e Azam the name itself speaks boundless grace and immense reverence for the man who fought for the only right any human desires. The only honest and contentious leader I can comprehend, with his inseparable merits of courage and charisma he defined his honour and legacy of being my role model.

Huda Gillani

FC College Lahore

Quaid-i-Azam was one of the most fascinating personalities of modern world history. He possessed excellent qualities of pen, mind and heart. He played a very significant role in changing the course of South Asian history. An influential political leader, Quaid-i-Azam will go down as one of the most influential leader.

Arshila hussain

KARACHI

Quaid-e-Azam birth is yet another day to reiterate and reinvigorate in ourselves the mission and passion of our Jinnah had envisaged. He played a pivotal role in making all the Muslims of subcontinent to believe that there should be separate homeland for them. And finally, he gave us Pakistan to live freely.

Maria Mahesar

LAHORE

This is a day that reminds us of a great leader that fought for the common man and blessed us with a beautiful country that we call Pakistan. On this day we should look back and seek inspiration from the struggles and hard work of the great Quaid-e-Azam; and try to pass on the learning’s to the next generation.

Amber Ahmed

KARACHI

We should have a State in which we could live and breathe as free men and women which we could develop according to our own lights and culture and where principles of Islamic social justice could find free play. It is because of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah we have our own state and live freely as a pakistani citizen.