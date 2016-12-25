LALAMUSA-Officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration raided a medical store and recovered a huge amount of medicines, stolen from government hospitals, with the alleged connivance of the officials.

According to official sources, medicines of the government hospitals were being sold to a medical store at Kutchehry Chowk. The store owner was involved in the ugly business allegedly with the connivance of officials. The TMA formed a special team headed by AC Zaheer Ahmed Chattha who, along with the District Drug Inspector and Deputy Health Officer, raided the store and recovered a huge amount of medicines worth Rs2.5 million.

The TMA officials also arrested two employees of a hospital and registered a case against the store owner who is on the run.