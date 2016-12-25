LAHORE - Chief Justice-designate Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday affirmed that the judiciary would not give in to pressure from any corner while making decisions so that no one could challenge its transparency.

“I don’t want to leave the world with heavy debt on my shoulder. I can’t sacrifice my eternal blessings for the worldly pleasures,” he said while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA)’s silver jubilee.

Justice Nisar is due to assume the charge of chief justice of Pakistan on December 31 after Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali’s retirement a day before.

The CJP-designate said he would not disappoint the public. He also rejected rumors of pressure on judiciary. The CJP said he would ensure that the courts would deliver justice.

He also recalled his efforts as lawyer as well as advice of his father for hardworking, dedication and commitment. He urged the young lawyers to work hard instead of running after shortcuts for success.

The CJP said that the bar and bench were the integral part of the judicial system. He added the lawyers should respect the judges and in return they would get respect. He said, “We should promise today that we shall not hold strikes in the courts and let the judges do their work. Our failure today would make us successful in the eyes of the coming generations.”

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other senior judges including Justice Yawar Ali, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, SC Justice (r) Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal and senior lawyers were also present.

Later, the LHC CJ addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association said that people were eager to see reforms in the judicial system and were optimistic about the chief justice-designate. He said that there was great need of professionalism and the core purpose of the bar and bench was that people should be provided timely justice.

The CJ said, “We are working day and night for introducing the latest technology in the judiciary.”

Later, a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas was also held at the Lahore High Court Bar Association. Christian and Muslim officials and members of the bar attended the ceremony. CJP-designate Mian Saqib Nisar, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other judges of the LHC and officials wished the Christmas to the Christians.