Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted an indirect nuclear threat on Israel, after coming across a fake news article by AWD news, where Israel had warned Pakistan against meddling in Syria.

“Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh. Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too,” Khawaja Asif tweeted yesterday.

Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 23, 2016





According to Israel Radio, Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif was responding to a fake news story on AWDnews.com. The story stated that Israel was responding to Pakistan’s promise of sending troops to Syria, with a threat of nuclear attack in Pakistan.

The story even highlights a threat by Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, who is no more on his seat since May and was replaced by Avigdor Liberman.

Israel has never confirmed or denied possessing nuclear weapons publically, neither issued threats to use nuclear weapons against any country despite of the fact that many states claim that Israel has nuclear weapons. That’s why no one was ready to believe that Israel had threatened Pakistan that “we will destroy them with a nuclear attack,” as the report claimed.

Khawaja Asif’s tweet was criticized on social media and was asked to act responsibly. Especially when no such threat was issued by Israel.