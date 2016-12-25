ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the nation to forge unity in its ranks to defeat forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law.

“Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan. Let the Quaid’s principles of unity, faith and discipline must be the guiding principles for all of us, as a nation,” the prime minister said on the eve of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the entire nation remembers the Founder of the Nation with utmost reverence and great admiration.

He said the whole nation was thankful to Allah for bestowing it with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland. “He united the scattered Muslims under a single flag in his struggle for the establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world,” the prime minister said.

He said that even today Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a source of inspiration and guidance for all, which was because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities.

Nawaz said that Quaid-e-Azam’s determination and unshakeable willpower emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective and boldly confront all difficulties for the great cause.

He said Quaid’s determination and integrity endeared him to millions of people who supported him in the struggle for creation of Pakistan.

“It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the sub-continent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction. He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach,” Nawaz said.

“We can pay real homage to the Quaid by reaffirming our abiding faith in his teachings,” he added. He prayed to Allah for giving the nation the strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by the great Quaid.