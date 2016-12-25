The Peshawar police have arrested nine suspects during a search operation and seized weapons in Badaber area of Peshawar.
The police carried out door to door search operation in Badaber and arrested nine suspects. The police also recovered weapons from their possession including one SMG, five pistols and dozens of cartridges. Police shifted the suspects to an undisclosed location for further investigation.
