ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan in a letter to his Thai counterpart thanked him for his government's cooperation in handing over the main accused of the Baldia factory case. Nisar said 259 precious lives were lost in this heinous crime and without the cooperation of Thailand it would not have been easy to arrest the main accused. Nisar expressed determination to further promote cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand.
