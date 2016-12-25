ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) may not take up for discussion the Panama leaks issue in its next meeting, as indicated by it in the last meeting, for being sub judice.

The PAC had twice discussed the issue before it was taken up by the apex court.

The PAC, a couple of months ago, after failing to get any solid information from relevant authorities on foreign holdings of Pakistani citizens, had decided to take up the issue threadbare.

“Now the committee members terming it a sub judice matter may avoid discussing any further till the apex court adjudicates the matter,” said a PAC member said wishing not to be named.

The matter has recently been discussed in the National Assembly.

PAC Chairman Khurshid Shah, while talking to The Nation, said that he was not optimistic to get any information from relevant bodies about the offshore companies.

“The offshore companies’ related issues were discussed at the PAC meetings in detail but no solid information could be obtained from the bodies,” he said adding “almost all the state institutions (FIA, NAB, SECP etc) have already conveyed to the PAC that they could not probe the issue. “It was FBR, which had assured the committee to brief it regarding the offshore companies at the next meeting.”