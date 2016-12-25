ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be writing to British authorities for reopening a money laundering case against Altaf Hussain, the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, according to sources.

"The Ministry of Interior will offer the British authorities to provide more evidences in the case and demand reopening of it under a bilateral agreement of cooperation between the two countries," a private TV channel reported.

The ministry in its letter, will explain the British government of its concerns and reservations over dropping of money-laundering charges against Altaf Hussain and subsequent abandonment of investigations into it, sources said.