Karachi - Adviser to Sindh CM on Information Maula Bux Chandio has said the PPP’s reconciliation policy is not with the PML-N led federal government but for the sake of democracy.

“But unfortunately this reconciliation policy favoured Nawaz Sharif,” he admitted while talking to the media outside Bilawal House yesterday.

Chandio said Asif Ali Zardari’s arrival had developed a new enthusiasm among the party cadres and also worried the political opponents. He opined political reconciliation and confidence among the institutions was better for the nation and its people. “The Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in solo flight in politics and those who had tried to do so faced failures,” Chandio said, adding that all pro democratic forces would work with them for the better future of the country.

“PPP will emerge victorious in the 2018 general elections under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he further claimed.

“If PML-N government would not accept our demands then we will be on roads for their complete approval,” he warned.

Further taking on the ruling party, the PPP leader held that PM Nawaz Sharif was afraid of his Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and was hesitant to take clarifications from him.

Chandio observed the law and order situation had improved in the province with the joint efforts of Rangers and Police; however, the Saturday’s raids were an attempt to end this good perception. “These raids gave a perception of revengeful activity,” he maintained.

He further refused to comment on whether a meeting was scheduled between the PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and Dr Asim Hussain. He only hinted that Dr Asim was worried over fake cases against him.