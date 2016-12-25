MULTAN-The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will issue show cause notices to its members, who allegedly violated party policy during recent local government elections and voted for the candidates of the opponent parties.

PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated while talking to delegations of workers here on Saturday. He disclosed that he had talked to the party chairman Imran Khan and discussed the results of South Punjab in detail. "It has been decided in principle to launch action against those who sold out their conscience," he said.

He claimed that the PML-N and PPP had an underhand deal for the local government elections in Multan. He added that the PPP voted for the PML-N in municipal corporation election while the PML-N gave votes to the candidates of Yousuf Raza Gilani in district council. He said that the PTI is away from the politics of hypocrisy since the day first as this kind of politics badly harmed the country. He suggested to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to clear the PPP of corrupt elements as it was the only way he could achieve success in politics.

He said that the PTI preferred an honourable defeat on a shameful benefit. "We did not trade our conscience. We took part in the local government election to keep our party's identity alive. We haven't done the politics of deals and stood firm on our ideology," he noted. He said that the members of PTI who contested mayoral and Chairman District Council elections deserved applauds as they did not make any compromise on their ideological affiliations despite attractive offers. "They fought against government, power and attractions. We're proud of contesting the election in democratic way," he added.