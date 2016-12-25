Lahore - The Punjab chief minister has approved the appointment of vice chancellors for four public sector universities in accordance with the Lahore High Court’s verdict.

The provincial government’s step has put an end to all the speculations about going into the appeal against the LHC verdict.

An LHC single bench had set aside the process initiated by the Punjab government for the appointment of acting VCs at these four universities including University of the Punjab, Lahore College for Women University, University of Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology, Multan, and had directed to appoint the senior most professors as VCs in the said universities.

Last Monday, a division bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan ordered the provisional appointment of Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Zubair, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar and Dr Rukhsana Kausar as vice chancellors of University of Sargodha, Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Multan and the Punjab University and the LCWU, respectively.

The court had chosen these names from the list of nominees finalised by the search committee constituted by the government. The division bench also allowed the VCs of seven other universities to continue provisionally till the petition is decided. They include Dr Samina Amin Qadri of the Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi; Dr Hassan Amir Shah of Government College University, Lahore; Dr Rauf-e-Azam of the University of Education, Lahore; Dr Tahir Amir of BZU of Multan; Dr Talat Afzal of Government Sadiq Degree College for Women University in Bahawalpur; and Dr Athar Mahboob of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology in Rahim Yar Khan.

Now according to the official sources, the Punjab government would issue the notification to appoint these four as vice chancellors of said universities in a day or two as per the directions of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

One of the vice chancellors whose appointment has been declared by the LHC as provisional said that only Punjab government’s stand to appoint Dr Mujahid Kamran for the consecutive third term as Punjab University’s VC led to the fiasco.

“Not only Dr Kamran suffered but we, the VCs, also suffered after the LHC order and also landed the Punjab government in hot water by diminishing its role in VCs appointment,” the VCtold this scribe on condition of anonymity.

The VC also lauded Punjab chief minister’s direction to the provincial administration to ensure implementation of the LHC order and added that the government should also fight the case for vice chancellors whom the court had declared provisional.

“The government should also examine the working of the VCs during their interim tenure as some of the VCs made policy decisions out of their jurisdictions including dismissing, promoting and appointing staff illegally.”

The VC also demanded a complete audit of these universities should be ensured to avoid litigation that causes educational loss to the public sector universities.