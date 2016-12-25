LAHORE - The PML-N is so far quite relaxed on the return of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari after his 18-month stay abroad however its mood may change in case any inroad is made by the main opposition party into its vote bank in Punjab.

PML-N sources said the party leadership does not expect Asif Zardari’s return making any major difference in the national politics as the ruling side has gained much in Punjab through by-election victories and the local governments and has designed a mechanism to keep up its lofty position in the province.

As such the PML-N has expressed no worry over the return of Zardari rather it has welcomed him and termed his homecoming a routine matter like any other citizen of the country. Going a step ahead, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while talking to media during his recent visit to Bosnia extended heartfelt welcome to Zardari and expressed his desire to be his friend and political colleague although what he and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif have been expressing about the PPP co-chairperson in the past is a separate story.

The PPP ministers in Sindh, ruling out any reconciliation with the ruling party, are highly critical of its leadership, the N leaders, as the sources said, look at the things differently and identify the harsh posture of the Sindh ministers at secondary level.

Despite ruling Sindh, the PPP on the custody of former Minister and PPP Karachi city president Dr Asim Hussain and cases against other party men in its own province, is up against tough time. It also knows how much the ruling party can be effective to help it out as such it would not like to go along with a harsh stand against the government to an extent that the situation would jeopardise the democratic system.

Punjab, the largest province of the country where clear cut majority is a guarantee for any political party to rule the Centre, is the stronghold of the PML-N and to sustain its continuity in the rule after next general elections the party have to further firm up its grip. The N sources said the party will not mind if PPP politics in Punjab does not disturb its vote and support and supplants itself to the second best position in the province. The PML-N wants the PPP to abide by the Charter of Democracy struck between the PPP and PML-N in 2006 and in its pursuance it desires Zardari should take control of the party affairs as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is stuck hard on its four demands. And using strong words against the PML-N and through his body language, he appears going all out against the PML-N if the demands were not met by December 27.

Bilawal Bhutto had announced to launch a go-Nawaz-go move from December 27 in case his demands are not met. At the PML-N level, however, the perception on the count is different as the party sees the fate of Bilawal’s threat meeting the same end as those of the PTI’s. Asif Zardari’s address in Karachi on his return on December 23 also did not carry much scathing against the government which, as such, has received positive vibes from what he said particularly on his staunch support for democracy.

The PML-N on the one hand has extended olive branch to Zardari and on the other hammered out a plan to meet the four demands of Bilawal. On the demand of accepting the PPP recommendations on the CPEC to dole out equal benefits to all the provinces in the mega-billion project, the sources said, the government has decided to extend invitation to the chief ministers of four province and Gilgit Biltastan to fly them to Beijing, China. They would be briefed and satisfied there by the Chinese authorities on the share provinces in the CPEC get and their overall benefits to them and the country in light of its technical aspects.

On the other demand of approving the PPP bill on the inquiry on Panama Leaks, they said, the PPP bill approved by the Senate coincides with that the Treasury has got passed from the National Assembly. They said as the two bills for the same objective are in the parliament at different level, as such talk between the PPP and the ruling party is also being encouraged through backchannel so that a consensus bill could be tabled.

On the demand for appointing a full-fledged foreign minister, the government side holds that already a PM aide with ministerial powers was in place and would be available to answer the Opposition to any question. And on the fourth and final point of formation of a parliamentary committee on security, the government is addressing the demand referring to those formed in the past, they added.

As to Zardari’s announcement to come up with a good news for the nation in PPP’s December 27th rally, the ruling party is optimistically foreseeing nothing bad is forthcoming from Zardari on that day rather the announcement would be about election preparations programme. The credence to this fact is lent by the contact of Zardari with top leaders of the other provinces.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N does not see any grand alliance under the banner of PPP being framed as it finds a bleak chance of the mainstream PTI getting into its folds. Zardari has hoped to win the next general elections and for that he is due to station in Lahore from December 30. This also shows to the ruling party, an electoral course instead of confrontational one being pursued by the PPP. The net effect is a comfortable situation for the ruling side although nothing in our political arena is 100 percent correctly predictable.