Quetta - The Quaid-e-Azam Residency – also known as Ziarat Residency – is one of the most widely visited national monuments in Pakistan. It is this residency of Ziarat wherein the ‘Founder of Nation’ Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah retreated from Karachi in June 1948, and spent the last 70 days of his life in the valley of Ziarat. Muhammad Ali Jinnah rushed to the beautiful valley of centuries-old Juniper forests for his recreation when doctors advised him to rest on account of his shrinking health. During this two-month and ten days period in Ziarat, Jinnah did not remain sedentary and continued executing official responsibilities as the first year of the independence was busiest and most anxious.

Historically, the wooden edifice of the residency was constructed by the colonial British rulers in 1862; which is spread over 8000 square feet. The British rulers erected such buildings for the officers’ stay after having been fettered the native people under British subjugation. Initially, the woody architecture of the residency in Ziarat was aimed at to be an infirmary before it was adapted as a summer residence for the Agent of the Governor General. But later on, after the inception of Pakistan, the residency has been declared a national monument and heritage site attaching a great architectural importance with.

Senior Supervisor, Department of Archaeology and Museum, of Quaid-e-Azam Residency Amanullah told The Nation that there was no security prior to militants attack. “We requested Deputy Commissioner and SHO of police many times from 2007 to 2013, but security was not provided,” he said. Nevertheless, up to 50 or 60 security personnel of Frontier Corps and policemen are now jointly guarding the residency who are commanded by high rank Frontier Corps Sobadar Noor Bhatt and Inspector Police Faisal.

No CCTV camera has been installed at Quaid Residency. However, security scanners are operating.

“There is no permission to take photos inside premises of Residency; however, visitors violate rules and make pictures,” Amanullah said. He said residence is allowed in the vicinity of the Residency. DIG Police House is in its North, Chief Minister House is in south side, some farmhouses in the west and an Army House is on east side.

Ahmed Jan Sarengzai, a visitor whom the scribe met at the Residency, said the place needs more attention as it is part of our national heritage.

“Prior to miscreants’ attacks, security arrangements were next to nothing; nevertheless, post-attack security measures of the Residency have been beefed up with all roads leading to it are being monitored by Frontier Corps and police jointly.

“The district Ziarat has never received a package of uplift schemes to make it a ‘Quaid City’. Tourists from Punjab and Sindh have dropped to lowest level after the attack. There has been decline of local business,” he said.

Changez Khan Kakar, another visitor said Quaid preferred to spend his last days in this valley of juniper forests. “This national heritage has never been paid due attention as compare to other historical sites of the country.

“Why Quaid’s city lacks recreational parks, advanced facilities and Cadet College. People live in poverty, do not have basic facilities like health care centre,” Changez lamented.

The nearly 200 kilometres long bow-shape valley of Ziarat lies some 130 km north off the Balochistan’s capital Quetta and is fenced with Juniper (Sanober) forests adding natural splendour of the valley to unfathomable proportion. The Ziarat town locating at altitude of around 2,400 meters is headquarters of the sub-division and has two tehsils Ziarat and Sinjavi; which was established in July, 1986. The Khalifat Hills are the highest peak with height of 3.475 m (11.400 feet) of Ziarat.

Tourists arriving Balochistan pay special visits to Ziarat for Quaid-e-Residency and their visiting period often lasts for hardly three months period, stretches from June to August, when the weather turns pleasant but coldest as compare to rest parts of the Balochistan. Ziarat receives high snowfall in winter season and awaiting juniper trees shrouded with snowfall white sheet let the onlookers’ deaf-mute in winter season and attracts large number of tourists to catch the scene.

HSY

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true multi-faceted personality: a distinguished legal achiever, parliamentarian, freedom fighter, courageous Muslim leader and of course, the founder of our great Nation. What many people are not acquainted with is that he was also an immaculate dresser; a fan of classy suits and kurtas.

Deepak Perwani

Quaid e azam was the most stylist icon of Pakistan. I always get inspiration from him while designing clothes of that style. Clearly a very attractive man, he prided himself for his appearance. He was said to never wear the same silk tie again and had nearly 200 tailored suits in his wardrobe.

Kukki

Quaid e azam was one of the great source of inspiration for me. He was a role model for those He is a role model for those all the people in the fashion industry. His sense of dressing was impeccable. His taste and sense of style made him one of the most well-dressed and sophisticated men in the world.

Mehreen syed

No nation can rise to the heights of glory unless your women are side by side with you. For me this quote by the father of our nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah speaks to my heart, if a nation empowers and respects their women they can reach invincible heights and I also apply this quote to my personal project I Care.

Kanwal Ilyas

The credit for the freedom of Muslims in south Asia goes to a man who brought to reality the vision which Muslim’s had for decades. He not only gave us a free country but the rules to live by unity, faith and discipline. May we have the courage to live by the rules given by Quaid-e-Azam. He is my role model.

Humaira Asghar Ali

Mr. Jinnah was something more than Quaid-e-azam. He is my great source of inspiration & energy to keep moving on towards your goals no matter how difficult it seems. He is Supreme head of the state, to the people who followed him & women of our nation. He was more than even the architect of the Islamic nation he personally called into being.

Farhad Humayun

A brilliant mind, a visionary committed to the cause of his cause of his people. With undisputed style, charisma and intellect he is our one true leader who laid the foundation of what was to be a liberal and modern Pakistan where business, independent thought multiculturalism would prevail through harmony.

He is and always will be an inspiration.

Faran Tahir

Muhammad Ali Jinnah is and always will be the Father of Our Nation. His remarkable life and the struggles he went through for Pakistan are a shining example of courage and grace. I hope our future generations continue to be inspired by his determination, discipline and especially his vision for a country which would be bastion of hope for all.

He dreamt and worked towards creating a country that was based on tolerance and celebrated diversity. We must look into ourselves and see if we are truly fulfilling this vision.

Humaima Malik

Happy birthday to the visionary and architect to our leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We are forever indebted to you for giving us a world to breathe freely in and I hope one day we can take this country and build it exactly in the vision you had for Pakistan.

Maria B

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was modern, educated, non judgmental personality. He felt the need for a separate state for Muslims Looking at the persecution of Muslims around the world. I salute his vision. May we be blessed with a leader like him.

Jamal Rehman

First we must know the entire history of the father of nation, his struggle, so we could apply it to shape the future of Pakistan. Youth of country needs to study and learn more into the history of founder of Pakistan. we should honour his contribution and achievements which he did for pakistan. he was an outstanding leader and a visionary statesman.

Nadya Mistry

Quaid was a well read and well bred man. If our nation could churn out more well rounded gentlemen like him, Pakistan would be a star on the world map. Dressing wise, when I think of a Sherwani, the first person that comes to mind is Mr. Jinnah. He sported both Sherwanis and Suits impeccably! Being a Capricorn myself, I'm one of his biggest fans.

Saira Rizwan

No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a great competition and rivalry between the two. For me this quote of Quaid-e-Azam always inspires me and he was role model for all of us.

Kamran Lashari

Pakistan is a beautiful country and as a nation we have suffered a lot from countless obstacles which hinders the economic prosperity of Pakistan. This day we have to reiterate that teachings of Quaid-e-Azam who work selflessly to make Pakistan are the only way forward ahead.

Ali Mohiuddin

Quaid’s immortal words unity, faith and discipline are the key to success. We have to implement these words in political and every organization of our country. Just stick to these basic principles, no matter how hardships we may face, as a nation we will achieve what Quaid-e-Azam wanted us to achieve.

Mustafa Qureshi

Quaid-e-Azam gave the political consciousness to the Muslims of Sub-continent. Quaid in his speech in 1948 at Dhaka University warned people achieving freedom is not enough we have to build this country. Rulers of this country has great share of responsibility that they has not been build Quaid’s Pakistan.

Unity, Faith and discipline is the only way out from current state of darkens on Pakistan.

Azfar Rehman

Throughout my life I work on the maxim of Quaid-0e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that work, work, and just work. We have to work around the clock as a nation and will ultimately get fame, money and everything. When one is indulge himself in work then he will get away from bad deeds.

Quaid’s life sheds light on a glorious aspect that there are no shortcuts in life.

Bashir Baloch

Pakistan is our motherland. Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah given us the message to work tirelessly for the development of Pakistan. Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Kyber Pakhtun Khuwan are like one body and all provinces should work together for the prosperity of Pakistan. Everyone should put his contribution.

I am a folk singer and I sing in eight languages. All the languages of Pakistan are beautiful.

Dr Murtaza Jafri

We have to strengthen our national institutions and appoint personalities on merit. Quaid-e-Azam Pakistan is lost after untimely death of founder of Pakistan. He envisioned a democratic Pakistan but uproars in the journey to make Pakistan better maligned his dream. Accountability must be held from top to bottom.

We have to take these radical steps otherwise our nation would be vanished with current state of affairs this country is being run. In Quaid’s Pakistan no one is bother about prosperity of a common man. As a nation we are not even on the right path. We are a scattered nation. Gone are the days when citizen of Pakistan feels secure. Until 1970s being students of art institutions we idealize our idealize country. Now the culture of fear is prevailed. Need of the hour is to reorient our path as a nation and no doubt our future is bright if we follow teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Yousuf Salahuddin

In today’s Pakistan it is now more necessary than ever that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam should be implemented in true and latter spirit. After the death of founder of Pakistan we completely deviated from our original path. Quaid has forewarned exactly what we going through nowadays. Every institution of Pakistan has lost credibility.

Dr Mughees Uddin Sheikh

On 140th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan this is an irony that we have not build not even single institution to spread the teaching of Jinnah for our young generation. We promote our provincial cultures which are integral part of our national identity but no one talks about the greatest man who make sure freedom for Muslims.

Ajab Gul

I wish happy birthday to Quaid-e-Azam who is the founder of our country. In today’s era we must show unity more than ever and must pledge to work together for the betterment of our beloved country. December 25 must not go in vain and high time is to reiterated that Quaid’s teachings will be implemented in true and letter spirit.

Ayub Khuso

Muhammad Ali Jinnah has been confined to our pocket in the form of Pakistani currency. He ought to be in our hearts. Irony is, youth of our nation are not following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. Truly speaking, to be among the developed countries, there is long walk still to go. As a nation, we have sheer contradiction between our words and deeds.

Road to a prosperous Pakistan goes through implementing teachings of Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Fakhir Mehmood

As a nation we only caters Quaid-e-Azam on currency notes and portraits in government offices. In my opinion we must not rediculate more founder of Pakistan with these deceiving ourselves that celebrating Quad-e-Azam birthday will change anything. Each time we made hollow promises we insult father of the nation.

If we are serious then accountability across the board is the only way from the current state of darkness which has prevailed in our country.

Jamal Shah

Youth of the nation needs to comprehend the teachings of Muhammad Ali Jinnah so they could implement it in their lives to get the country on the road of prosperity. Ministry of Information, Broadcast and heritage also arranged week long celebrations showcased children and youth oriented programs.

Jahangir Khan

On 140th birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, as a nation we must pledge to reaffirm our roots with true teachings of Quaid-e-Azam. We all have to sacrifice a lot to gain a prosperous Pakistan. I am confident that future of Pakistan is glorious.Jinnah always spoke in favour of equality, justice, freedom and fairplay.

Ramesh Singh Aora

I wish happy birthday to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam who had the vision to led this country among the successful nations across the world. Some foreign powers are going to foil the efforts being made on completion of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor to secure their vested interests.

This is the time we have to show unity and must foil these attempts. As a nation, we have to proof it by our deeds. Sweeping statements will not work. Coming era is going to be a big challenge. Pakistan is a sovereign country and green passport is the token of our identity. We should work as Pakistani not as Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Hindus for betterment of Pakistan.

Dr Ijaz Anwar

The Pakistan which Quaid-e-Azam wanted to build was not made due to the negligence of ourselves. Founder of Pakistan gave justice to his work but his nation has not materialized his dreams. Quaid-e-Azam had said that he had laid down the foundations of Pakistan now construct this country.

We are in better economic conditions than our forefathers but we are morally down in comparison to our ancestors. Our young generations has talent all we need is to utilize that talent. As a nation we have to revitalize that passion when our Pakistan was being made.