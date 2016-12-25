SIALKOT-Police have tightened security in and around all the churches in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on the eve of Christmas. Dr Asif Tufail said that the police have been put on red alert, as the policemen and law enforcement agencies were keeping 24-hour vigilant eye on the dubious persons. The Christians have decorated and illuminated churches to celebrate X-mass with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervour.

Earlier, DCO Dr Asif Tufail reviewed the security arrangements made by the police during a special meeting. Meanwhile, Christian leaders and scholars including Dr Nelson Azeem and Muhammad Ejaz Noori, chairman of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights addressed separate meetings of the Christian community. They said that the minorities have been enjoying complete religious freedom in the country and the present government was making efforts for protecting the rights of the minorities.