SAHIWAL: A shopkeeper was robbed of cash and cellphone in front of the Sahiwal RPO's residence here the other night. According to police, M Tahir, a resident of Chak 89-6R, was on the way back home on a motorbike after closing his shop at Jinnah Chowk. As he reached in front of Sahiwal RPO/DIG residence, two unidentified robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched Rs43,000 and a cellphone from him. They also threw away his motorbike key and fled away. The Civil Lines Police registered a case and started investigation.