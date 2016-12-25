HAFIZABAD-Six persons including three children and a woman were killed and 35 others sustained injuries in a road accident here on Hafizabad-Sukheke Road near Rakhwala, about 25-km away from here. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. A bus, carrying more than 50 passengers was on the way from Sialkot to Sangla Hill. As it reached near Rakhwala, the driver lost control of the steering due to which the bus plunged into a nullah. The rescuers said that the accident took place due to reckless driving and dense fog. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Trauma Centre Hafizabad by Rescue 1122 and the police where condition of eight injured is stated to be critical.