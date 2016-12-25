HAFIZABAD:--The police arrested an accused of triple murder during a crackdown here on Saturday. The police traced and chased a culprit who had murdered his sister-in-law (wife of elder brother) and two nieces over domestic issues in village Sadiqabad, Sukheke, Hafizabad a couple of days ago. The arrested was being interrogated after registration of a case against him.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Dec-2016 here.
Triple murder accused held in Hafizabad
