ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged the youth to follow Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles of unity, faith and discipline to make Pakistan a great country as envisioned by the Founder of the Nation.

She was addressing a ceremony as part of week-long celebrations of the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam. She said that every segment of the society has a role to play to make the country Quaid’s Pakistan.

The minister said that Quaid-i-Azam had especially emphasized the role of teachers, youth and students for nation-building.

Aurangzeb said a programme has been approved to upgrade 200 schools in Islamabad and the prime minister’s promise of providing modern transport to the schools of Islamabad was being fulfilled as 30 of the approved 200 buses have been bought.

The minister asked the students to cut cakes at their houses on the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam and upload videos on social Facebook page of the Pakistan National Council of Arts to win a prize.

“It is perfect time for the youth to start their new year with renewed commitment to follow the teachings of the Quaid in their life to continue our journey towards making a better Pakistan,” she said.

She said that the ministry has arranged a number of programmes in connection with the Quaid’s birthday including cultural shows, paintings and debate competitions to educate the young generation about the life and teachings of the Quaid-i-Azam.

The programmes will conclude on December 25, with a grand function where portrait of Quaid-i-Azam will be displayed, she said.

She said that the PNCA will soon have different clubs for the students who want to learn music, dance, painting, designing and other skills.

A large number of students, teachers and officials of the PNCA and Ministry of Information Broadcasting and National Heritage attended the puppet show.