AHMEDPUR EAST - There will be no increase in number of seats in the national and any of the four provincial assemblies after 18th Amendment to the constitution.

State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engr Balighur Rehman said while talking to media here the other day.

He dispelled the impression regarding creation of new constituencies after the census. He, however, pointed out that if the population of a constituency increases more than 10 percent of other constituency of a district, then some areas will be merged with adjoining constituencies to remove the population disparity, he informed.

Talking about terror elimination, he said that the government is making all-out efforts to eradicate terrorism, adding the Punjab government arrested facilitator of Lahore Charing-Cross blast which he termed a big success. Balighur Rehman said that he had briefed Senate members about the current wave of terrorism and the steps taken by the law-enforcement agencies for its eradication.

He pointed out that Pakistan is faced with internal and external enemies, expressing his optimism the country will soon get rid of the menace.

To a question, he said that Quran education pilot project will be launched in Bahawalpur district in March, adding the government has got published Noorani Qaida so that the students at school across Punjab and federal capital could be imparted basic Quranic education from the new educational year. State Minister disclosed that three provinces Punjab, Sindh and KPK have decided to impart Quranic education as compulsory subject up to Matriculation while the Balochistan government will also implement the law, he concluded.