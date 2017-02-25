PESHAWAR - Police during a raid on a house recovered 25 kg explosives and 24 hand grenades in the jurisdiction of Chamkani Police station on Friday. Police said the house was rented to alleged criminals who escaped from the scene and left the explosives and grenades behind. Police defused the explosive material and started a search operation. SSP operation Sajjad Khan said that the owner has rented the house to some suspected persons who were involved in subversive activities. He said that police are investigating the matter that whether the owners of the houses submitted the Tenant Information Form in the concerned police station or not.