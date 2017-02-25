KASUR: Police authorities have said, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then strangled to death on Friday in Kasur.

According to reports, the girl’s dead body was found from an abandoned house near her residence in Ali Park. Police had shifted her body to District Hospital for medico-legal formalities, further adding that initial investigations indicate that she was killed by strangulation however any conclusive statement will be issued after post-mortem report.

The victim`s family and neighbours protested by blocking Lahore road – they demanded justice and called for stern punishments against the offenders.