SADIQABAD - Sewage accumulated at FFC Chowk has been causing severe traffic problems for citizens for the past two months.

Residents of the locality told this correspondent, sewage accumulated at the chowk has become a nuisance for citizens. The sewage causes frequent traffic mess in the locality, adding it also has left the road in deteriorated condition. They demanded Sadiqabad AC Abbas Raza Tahir to address their problems.

CO-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

Speakers at a conference highlight the significance of extra-curricular activities in harnessing the students’ abilities.

Iqra Colleges Principal Khalid Akram Sahi and Prof Khalid Khokhar said that the colleges are providing quality education to boys and girl students. They said that the institution is being run on charity, adding its management is committed to pull the youth of Sadiqabad out of educational backwardness.

Babus for modern healthcare

The District Health Authority will spare no effort to provide modern healthcare to people of the tehsil. District Officer Health Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq stated at a meeting with local traders here the other day.

On the occasion, Auto-Market senior president Ch Tariq Ali and other traders praised the Punjab government for posting Dr Ghazanfar as a district health officer. They pointed out that Dr Ghazanfar has worked as a senior medical officer at THQ Hospital, adding his appointment as DHO will be helpful in improving the health facilities in the area.

Dr Ghazanfar expressed gratitude to the traders for their love and affection, saying he will move forward with mutual consultation of the notables of the area.