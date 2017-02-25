Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said concrete measures were being taken to secure population living along the Line of Control, reported Radio Pakistan.

"Solid bunkers will be constructed along the Line of Control to secure the local community," the AJK prime minister told a local gathering at Keil area of Neelum district.

Earlier this month, the Government of Pakistan approved the construction of at least 50 bunkers along the Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area.

Border skirmishes frequently take place between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India. The two countries have fought two wars over the volatile region of Kashmir.