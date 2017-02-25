Amid tight security the elections for Lahore High Court Bar are underway in Lahore, reported Waqt News. Lawyers from across Punjab will cast vote today.

According to details 21841 advocates will use their right of choice in elections. “Both Biometric and manual systems are being used for the elections,” sources stated.

Over 13,000 counselors will cast their vote through biometric machines. “70 biometric machines have been installed for this year’s elections,” reports added.

Furthermore, tight security measures have been taken by the authorities. “Heavy contigents of police and security forces are being allocated around High Courty,” sources stated.

“The provincial government has blocked all the roads around High Court with containers,” reports stated.