ISLAMABAD - The army on Friday assured all-out assistance for smooth conduct of 6th population and housing census starting from March 15.

The assurance was given by Commander Army Air Defence Lt-Gen Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza at a coordination meeting seeking army's support for the census. The meeting was held at Army Air Defence Command Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Statistics Division secretary, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics chairman and senior civil and military officers also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the ISPR. The participants reviewed preparations for the successful conduct of census and expressed their satisfaction on preparations. Lt-Gen Mirza assured the participants of full assistance from the army. The 6th census is being held after a gap of 10 years.