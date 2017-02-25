ISLAMABAD: Authorities concerned today escalated process of sending Afghan refugees back to their country after initiation of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad aimed at uprooting terrorism from Pakistan for once and all.

According to details, the law enforcement agencies had kicked off countrywide operation against illegal and unregistered Afghan refugees as a result of which hundreds of Afghan refugees possessing Pakistani Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were arrested.

Following this development, a probe has been started against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials involved in issuance of fake CNICs whereas the Ministry of Interior has called for stern action against Afghan nationals involved in this illicit practice.

Deadline for unregistered Afghan refugees has expired on December 15, 2016. However, registered Afghan refugees are allowed to stay in Pakistan till December 31, 2017.

It may be noted that all recent terror acts were planned and executed from terrorists’ sanctuaries in Afghanistan which forced Pakistani authorities to send illegal Afghan refugees back to their country at earliest.

NADRA has cancelled at least 95, 959 fake CNICs in reverification process whereas 450, 000 CNICs have been blocked temporarily.