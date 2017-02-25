GILGIT - The local authorities on Friday released a snow leopard after recovering it from locals in upper Gojal.

The wild species was captured by the residents of Misgar valley of upper Gojal on Wednesday night, while the leopard was attacking livestock.

Keramat, a local resident, told the Nation that the snow leopard had been tormenting villagers for long, attacking and killing their sheep and goats for almost a month in the Gojal Tehsil of Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said following the repeated attacks of the wild species, locals made some preparations and captured it on Wednesday night around 7pm, adding that snow leopard had killed some 40 sheep and goats.

Keramat further said that we have submitted several complaints with the Wildlife department of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), but they just come to tell the complainants about the importance of the leopards.

They never recompense the poor herders who bear the losses, he added.

Gilgit-Baltistan Forest and Wildlife Department Secretary Sajjad Haider said that the residents of Misgar valley, Hunza are highly aware about the importance of Wildlife species, including snow leopards. Sajjad Haider further said that the local community had informed the Wildlife department, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF) about the captured snow leopard. He said, "After receiving information from locals I visited Misgar valley with a team of two doctors and released the leopard after its checkup.”