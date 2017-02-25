SARGODHA - Bandits snatched cash, gold ornaments and valuables from national cricketer Naveed Latif’s house at Muhafiz Town. Six robbers stormed into his house, and held all the persons in the house at gunpoint, and decamped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Furthermore, thieves stole a motorcycle from a recreational park within the Satellite Town police areas. One Shahbaz Khan’s motorcycle rickshaw was stolen in city area while motorbike lifters took a motorcycle of Muhammad Alyas, a resident of village Midh Parganah.