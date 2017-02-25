MUZAFFARGARH/Multan - A team of Counter-Terrorism Department yesterday killed six alleged terrorists in an encounter in Muzaffargarh district, disclosed a CTD spokesman.

Three of the killed terrorists were identified as Yasin, Imran and Amjad while the identity of the remaining three is being ascertained.

According to the spokesman, a CTD team from Multan raided a hideout of the militants belonging to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in Muhammadwala area on the western bank of the River Chenab. As the police besieged the hideout and asked those inside to surrender, they opened fire and hurled explosive material at the raiding party. The police retaliated and killed six militants while four others managed to flee. The police found hand grenades, pistols and explosive material at the scene.

Meanwhile, joint teams of police and a sensitive institution carried out search operation in Multan Cantonment around the airport and arrested three suspects. The law enforcers verified the citizenship of the people through biometric machines and recovered one rifle, two magazines, one pistol, 120 bullets and one shotgun from them.

CACHE OF EXPLOSIVES

SEIZED IN NWA

INP adds: In a major achievement in the ongoing war against terrorism, the security forces have seized a huge cache of explosives buried in North Waziristan tribal region.

According to security sources, the explosives stashed in large drums were recovered during a search operation in Zawar Naray area.

Scope of search operation has been expanded after recovery of explosives.