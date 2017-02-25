Bodies of two suspected abductees have been found from the areas of district Kutch and Panjgur, Balochistan.

According to sources, dead body of one abductee was found from kathreez, near Mand in the area of district Kutch. On information, local administration and levies officials reached the scene, took body into their custody and shifted it to nearby local hospital where it was identified as Azad.

Levies senior official told that the deceased was abducted by some unknown armed men last week and he was shot dead.

Moreover, the other body was found from Keel Kahoor, district Panjgur that was shifted to nearby local hospital by levies officials where he was identified as Bahram son of KhudaBakhsh.

Levies officials said that Bahram was kidnapped by some unknown men in the area of Panjgur and he had various bullet injuries at his body.

However the reason behind their killing could not be ascertained and no group has claimed the responsibility of killing them.

Levies officials have started investigations into murder of the two abductees.