NOWSHERA VIRKAN - The police recovered heroin, liquor and a pistol during separate raids in different areas here the other day.

According to the Nowshera Virkan City Police, the police recovered 1.1 kg of heroin from Naseer Ahmad Rajpoot, resident of village Bado Rata and 10 litres of liquor from Tariq Masih, resident of Haidri Chowk Nowshera Virkan. Similarly, the police recovered two litres of liquor from Nazim Nazir Janjua, resident of Mohallah Islampura and a pistol from Javed Rehmani during separate raids conducted in different areas.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and put them behind the bars.